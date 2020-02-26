(MCKEE, Ky.) – The streak is broken! After two consecutive years of missing the 13th region tournament, Clay County defeated Jackson County 36-35 in the 49th district tournament to secure their spot in the regional tournament next week. Courtney Jones would sink the game-winning free throw to help secure the win, along with a crucial game-tying three pointer.
Lengthy possessions and great defense allowed the Lady Tigers to lead 8-4 at the end of the first quarter. Clay County seemed to run nearly a minute off the clock with each possession, all while sharing the ball incredibly well, making smart shot selections. Allie Rose Phillips (3pts) would sink her lone three in the contest to get things started. Courtney Jones would add another three before the quarter ended.
Clay would continue to build on their lead, as Kaylee Mathis (20pts) had a scorching hot 2nd quarter. Mathis would drill four three pointers, along with a midrange jumper to keep Clay ahead 24-20 at the half. Jackson’s stingy defense would force turnovers, while also converting second chance points to stay right on the Lady Tigers tail.
A momentum shift in the third quarter was all but disastrous for Clay County, as Jackson came out of the break with a full head of steam. A lay-in bucket with 2:30 remaining in the quarter by Eden Lakes would give Jackson their first lead since the opening possession of the contest. The Lady Generals would force consecutive turnovers, closing out the third quarter with a 30-27 lead over the Lady Tigers.
The fourth quarter would begin the same as the third, with a Clay turnover. Jackson County would inch ahead 32-27 as Amber Creech would hit a middle of the lane runner. Mathis would respond, with her sixth three pointer on the ensuing possession to fire up an already rowdy Clay County crowd. Coach James “Ivy” Burchell would take a timeout after the bucket, settling his team for a wild final five minutes.
Taylor Asher would go coast-to-coast for a midrange bucket, bringing Clay within one at 33-32 with 4:43 left. Jackson would respond with a lay-in of their own at 3:18, with each possession becoming more crucial than the last. Courtney Jones would sink the game tying three with 2:16 remaining. Jones would then force a steal almost immediately, then the Lady Tigers would take their final timeout at 1:32. Jones would be fouled, making 1-2 free throws to bring home another Lady Tiger win.
Clay County will advance to meet the winner of North Laurel/Red Bird on February 28th in the 49th district championship. Tip-off is set for 6:00PM @ Jackson County High School.
