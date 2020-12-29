Lambert Young Webb, 84, of Pleasureville, passed away on Monday, December 28 surrounded by his family. He was born in September of 1936 to the late Nora J. and Thomas H. Webb in Manchester, Kentucky. He graduated from Clay County High School in 1955, and received a bachelors and masters degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University. Over the course of his lifetime, Lambert served as a teacher, principal, store keeper, Sunday school teacher, coach and farmer.
Whether he was teaching a classroom of over forty students, canoeing solo down the Kentucky River, building a hand-hewn log cabin in the mountains of Colorado, or wrangling cattle, Lambert lived life to the absolute fullest. His adventurous spirit, unfaltering generosity, and affable nature were some of Lambert’s best qualities that left a lasting impact on all who knew and loved him.
Lambert was preceded in death by his parents and brother Albert Webb. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Webb; daughters Laberta White (Mike), Carmen Roberts (Buddy), Danielle Ashcraft (Travis), and CarmaRita Stovall (Chris); grandchildren Nathan White, Bailey Lewis, Presley Lewis, Jase Ashcraft, Archer Stovall, Sadie Ashcraft, and Max Ashcraft; and great-granddaughter Blair White.
The family would like to thank close friend, Johnathan Snider, as well as the healthcare workers and first responders who assisted in caring for Lambert with such great kindness.
A visitation for Lambert is planned for Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The visitation will be at Sholar Funeral Home in Pleasureville, Kentucky. Afterwards, a graveside service will be held at Pleasureville Cemetery at 1 pm.
“Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.” - John Wayne
