The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists lane closures will occur in Clay and Laurel counties beginning Monday, March 14 due to bridge maintenance operations.
The locations of closures are below:
KY 577 MP 6.06 in Clay County
KY 472 MP 9.95 in Laurel County
The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay projects that will include the milling off the bridge deck, patching and laying a modified latex concrete overlay onto each deck.
Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The projects are anticipated to be complete by Wednesday, April 6, dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.