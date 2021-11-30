The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that KY 80 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane from the north exit of Hal Rogers Parkway (mile point 7.411) to the intersection of KY 80/U.S. 421/KY 11/KY 2076 (mile point 7.537) beginning Wednesday, December 1 at 12 p.m.
The lane closure is to construct an island at the intersection, and is expected to end Friday, December 3 at 5 p.m. It is a part of the ongoing US-421/KY-80 widening project.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
