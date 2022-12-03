The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a lane closure will be in effect beginning Monday, Dec. 5 on U.S. 421 (mile point 13.5 to mile point 13.7) inside the U.S. 421 widening project.
Traffic will be held to one lane until Friday, Dec. 16. Extended wait times are expected through the area. The lane closure is necessary for roadway excavation.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
