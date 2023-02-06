Lane Lipps, died February 4th, 2023 at his home. Lane was born in Hyden, KY on November 24th, 1954 to R.D. and Mona Lipps.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Sheila Lipps, they had been married 48 years.
Lane also leaves behind his son Anthony Lipps and two granddaughters Macy Lipps and Erika Lipps who he loved to the moon and back. He also leaves his sisters and brother: Janice and Denny Beckner and Sheila and Orville Mitchell, and Margie and Gary Hoskins, and Wayne and Karen Lipps ,as well as 2 nephews Riley Beckner and Michael Mitchell and 1 Niece Holly Lipps and in laws and aunts and uncles and friends who loved him. He will be missed.
Lane is preceded in death by Parents.
