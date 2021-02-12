Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Ace Anderson Jones age 21 of Winding Blade Rd., East Bernstadt early Thursday morning February 11, 2021 at approximately 2:24 AM. The arrest occurred at a motel in London after deputies conducted an investigation on a suspicious vehicle found in the parking lot there. While conducting the investigation deputies noted detecting a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle . In addition, as the investigation continued deputies also detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the room rented by occupants in the vehicle. Sheriff's investigators located a large amount of suspected marijuana, digital scales, marijuana wax also known as dabs, a large amount of US currency, suspected dab pen cartridges, a Taurus pistol, and a radio device believed to send/receive law-enforcement messages. Ace Henderson Jones was charged with trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession/use of radio that sends/receives police messages. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 13, 2021
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We're Dying'
- Clay 911 addresses upcoming storm
- Roberts charged with drugs, concealed weapon
- Winter Weather Advisory starting at 7 p.m.
- Winter Storm moving into area
- Jewell Dene Loughran Adams obituary
- Ice Storm Warning starts at 1 a.m.
- Major changes coming!
- James F. Jarvis obituary
- Gibson scores 30 in loss to Lady Tigers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.