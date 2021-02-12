Ace

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Ace Anderson Jones age 21 of Winding Blade Rd., East Bernstadt early Thursday morning February 11, 2021 at approximately 2:24 AM. The arrest occurred at a motel in London after deputies conducted an investigation on a suspicious vehicle found in the parking lot there. While conducting the investigation deputies noted detecting a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle . In addition, as the investigation continued deputies also detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the room rented by occupants in the vehicle. Sheriff's investigators located a large amount of suspected marijuana, digital scales, marijuana wax also known as dabs, a large amount of US currency, suspected dab pen cartridges, a Taurus pistol, and a radio device believed to send/receive law-enforcement messages. Ace Henderson Jones was charged with trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession/use of radio that sends/receives police messages. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

