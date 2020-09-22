Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett ,Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Tommy Houston arrested three individuals early Tuesday morning September 22, 2020 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off KY 770 approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies located and investigated a suspicious vehicle – a red Ford Mustang, occupied by three individuals. During the investigation all three occupants were determined to be under the influence. In addition, one individual was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone, suspected marijuana, digital scales, plastic bags with residue, a glass smoking pipes, and hypodermic syringes. The three arrested individuals were identified as:
- Gary Dean Garner age 38 of E. 20th St., Muncie, IN charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition it was determined that this subject was a wanted fugitive wanted by Delaware County Sheriff's office, Indiana on charges of forced entry burglary at a residence. Indiana advised they will extradite this subject back to Indiana.
- Christopher Ray Brown age 42 of Greenville, Tennessee charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
- Brandi Collette Dugger age 35 of Greenville, Tennessee charged with public intoxication – controlled substances – this subject stated she had used meth amphetamine earlier.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations and arrests will continue in Laurel County.
