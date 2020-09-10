Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman arrested two individuals early Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 at approximately 2:15 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London while deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle there. Deputies encountered a black colored Ford Fiesta occupied by a female driver and a male passenger. Deputies found the two occupants of the vehicle in possession of a large amount of pseudoephedrine tablets, methamphetamine, suspected Suboxone, marijuana, and a large amount of US currency. Some of the contraband was found under the vehicle after the driver had attempted to conceal meth under the vehicle as she exited the vehicle. A flashlight found in possession of the passenger had been hollowed out and it contained two plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver: Glenna Neace age 43 of W. 3rd St., Corbin charged with tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of meth precursor – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; trafficking in marijuana first offense.
- The passenger Marcus Lee Abner age 44 of W. 3rd St., Corbin charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; unlawful distribution of a meth precursor – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana – first offense.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations and arrests will be continuing in Laurel County. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report.
