Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 12, 2021 at approximately 10:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Joshua Cornett, 36 of unknown. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was providing extra patrol on North Highway 11 when he conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the driver, it was confirmed that the driver had a warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, Deputies located a plastic baggie in his right pocket containing suspected methamphetamine. Also, Deputies located 2- 1 gallon zip lock bags containing marijuana in a backpack.
Joshua Cornett, 36 was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Trafficking in Marijuana (> 5lbs) 1st Offense
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
