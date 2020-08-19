Fresh new pavement was laid Monday on Second Street in East Manchester. By Tuesday afternoon a large sinkhole started opening up at Wayne Street.
Wednesday morning state officials surveyed the damage and determined a sewer line has collapsed beneath the road.
City supervisor Mike White says the sewer line was laid in East Manchester in the 1940’s and lines collapsing is becoming a more common problem.
“We have a lot of lines that are that old and some that were laid in the 1960’s,” White said.
State officials estimate the sinkhole is at least four feet deep, six feet wide and 16 feet long.
White says the city has contracted with Clay Pipeline to come make the repair on Thursday morning. He says the city doesn’t have the proper equipment to repair a sinkhole of this size.
“It’s at least that large (state’s estimate) or could be larger,” he said. “We aren’t really going to know until in the morning when they start digging it up.”
The issue in East Manchester didn’t just start this week. Resident Bill Marcum had a large sinkhole to appear in his front yard, just up from the current one in the middle of second street.
You can clearly see what appears to be a drain tile in the hole at Marcum’s home and a foul odor is coming from the hole.
