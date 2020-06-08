Larry Asher, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, June 6th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Larry was born in Beverly, KY on June 27, 1947, a son of the late Polly (Smith) and Lewis Asher. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Loreane (Combs) Asher; and by six sons: Daniel "Danny" Asher and wife Jackie of Manchester, Richard Asher of Manchester, Jason Asher of Corbin, Stephen Asher and wife Ashley of Manchester, Thomas Chaney and wife Tracey of Owsley County, and Rodney Phillip Chaney and wife Phyllis Renee of Breathitt County.
Larry is also survived by the following grandchildren: Vontella Asher, Lucas Asher, Isabella Alexis Asher, Nathan Chaney, Mason Asher, Betty Hardin, Amber Chaney, Thomas Chaney, and Abigail Chaney; one great-grandson, Peyton Hensley; two brothers: Junior Asher of Indianapolis, IN and Dennis Asher of Live Oak, FL; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: John Asher, Ola Miller, Gennie Lawson, Mack Asher, Gardner Asher, Frank Asher, Warren Asher, Elvie Kube, Geraldine Gray, and Brodus Asher.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.