Larry Denny Rose Sr., 75 passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born October 6, 1946, in Dickson County of Virginia.
He was a devoted Christian and disabled veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his children: Larry Denny Rose Jr. and wife Lana of London, KY, Patricia Hall and
husband Jason of London, KY, Nellie Williams and husband David of Lily, Ky, Delilah Berry and husband
Roy David of East Bernstadt, KY, Crystal Thomas, and husband Roy of London, KY.
He is also survived by the following brother and sisters: Rocky Rose and wife Tammy of Wise, VA, Jeff
Rose and wife Cherry of Clintwood, VA, Kerry Rose and wife Wanda of Surgoinsville, Tenn, Joe Rose and
wife Amanda of Clintwood, VA, Chester Rose of Wise, VA, Janice Stapleton of Kingsport, TN, Dottie
Weaver and husband Tod of Kingsport, Tenn, and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey Mae Rose, his parents: Willie Vernon Rose and Nannie B Rose. Brother Ronald Dean Rose, Sister Charlotte Mullins, and Nephew Johnathan Rose.
The funeral service for Larry will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery at Muncy Fork. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, February 7th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
