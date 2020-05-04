Smith

Larry Gene Smith

Larry Gene Smith, age 73, of London, Kentucky and formerly of Clay County, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was the father of Tonya Smith and Gary Smith both of London, Kentucky; the brother of Jan Griffin of Jellico, Tennessee, Lila Dezarn, Thursa Cotton, and Ray Smith all of Manchester, Kentucky. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Katelyn Smith and Chaz Woolum both of London, Kentucky; and by one great grandchild, Easton Whittymore of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lola (Edwards) Smith; by his son, James Smith; by his parents, Elihu and Katie Rose Smith; and by his siblings, George Smith, Irene Hubbard, and Iva Minton. Private graveside services and burial for Larry Gene Smith will be conducted with Joe Crockett officiating. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

