Larry Gene Smith, age 73, of London, Kentucky and formerly of Clay County, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was the father of Tonya Smith and Gary Smith both of London, Kentucky; the brother of Jan Griffin of Jellico, Tennessee, Lila Dezarn, Thursa Cotton, and Ray Smith all of Manchester, Kentucky. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Katelyn Smith and Chaz Woolum both of London, Kentucky; and by one great grandchild, Easton Whittymore of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lola (Edwards) Smith; by his son, James Smith; by his parents, Elihu and Katie Rose Smith; and by his siblings, George Smith, Irene Hubbard, and Iva Minton. Private graveside services and burial for Larry Gene Smith will be conducted with Joe Crockett officiating. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Ninth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County
- Kentucky Healthcare Providers Receive $452 Million to Combat Coronavirus from McConnell’s CARES Act
- Knox Board sets last day for students
- Still, No COVID Cases "Reported" in Lee County
- 1 New Case Reported in Jackson County (Sunday, May 03rd): Total Cases in Jackson County Now 59
- What should graduation look like?
- Ky. Office of Rural Health to administer nearly $4 million in federal funds to rural hospitals
- Corbin High to hold ‘virtual’ graduation
- Ways to spend time with your grandchildren during a pandemic
- Jackson Manor Celebrate Recovery
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Waylon Dennis Henson Obituary
- Man shot at Crane Creek
- Leslie County man charged in road rage incident
- Timmy Madden charged with shooting brother
- Republican lawmaker under fire over photo
- Miller charged with attempted murder of a police officer
- Rev. Sill Lee Obituary
- Who will be the new PVA?
- You can run, but not for long
- Kenneth Morgan, Sr. Obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.