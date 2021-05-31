Larry Gene Ware, 78, of Nicholasville, KY, passed away Saturday, May 29th, at his home.
Larry was born in Cleveland, TN on September 17, 1942, a son of the late Clyde and Dorothy Mae (Gee) Ware.
He is survived by his wife, Louise (Jones) Ware; his two daughters: Tina Louise Ware of Lexington, and Edith Louise Ware of Nicholasville; and his two sons: Larry James Ware of Russell Springs, KY, and Timothy Gene Ware of Killeen, TX.
Larry is also survived by his grandchildren: Larry Gene Ware, II, Hannah Sallee Lindsey and husband Joshua, and Lucas Bryan Sallee; his great-grandchildren: Emma Louise Sallee and Paxton Hubert Eugene Lindsey; his brother, Terry Ware of Callahan, FL; and his sister, Renee of South Carolina.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Jerry Bush officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery on Elk Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
