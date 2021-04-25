Larry Hacker, age 74, of Manchester, passed away Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London. 

Larry is survived by his wife Bonnie Hoskins Hacker and one son Johnathan Hacker, and granddaughter Abigail Hacker all of Manchester. 

Larry is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Robert Hacker and wife Elva of Cottongim, Shafter Hacker and wife Doralee of Greenbriar, Nettie Sosh and husband Bill of Corbin, Hope Mullins, Paris, KY, and Tennie Webb and husband Garland of Teges, KY. 

He is preceded in death by his parents Abram and Hester Bundy Hacker and two brothers Don and Abe Hacker Jr. 

The funeral service for Larry will be held 2:30 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Tuesday until the funeral hour.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
1:00PM-3:30PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Apr 27
Service
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
3:30PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Apr 27
Interment
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
3:30PM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
400 Richmond Rd
Manchester, KY 40962
