Larry Joe Wagers, 41, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 25th, at his home.
Larry was born in Red Bird, KY on November 4, 1978, a son of the late Patsy (Sizemore) and Larry Wagers.
He is survived by his wife, Trixy (Henson) Wagers of Manchester; his daughter, Shelby Lynn Wagers of Manchester; his son, Devin Joe Wagers and Shaylee of London; and his grandson, Jrevin Wagers.
Larry is also survived by his sister, Angela Jones and husband Daniel of Manchester; and his brother, Roy Wagers of Manchester.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 28th at the Heritage Pentecostal Church in Manchester, KY, with Jerry Holland and Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27th at the Heritage Pentecostal Church in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.