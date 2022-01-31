Mr. Larry “Luke” Sester, age 62, of Clay County passed from this life to his eternal heavenly home on January 28, 2022 at Advent Health in Manchester, KY. He transitioned peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Luke was born in Oneida, KY on April 16, 1959 to the union of Marie (Gabbard) and Grant Sester.
He leaves two sons to mourn his passing: Larry Richard Sester and his wife Brandy of Oneida, KY and Kevin Sester and his fiancée Kelly of Jellico, TN, as well as the true apples of his eye, his grandchildren: Blake Joshua Sester and Kaitlyn Hope Sester, both of Oneida, KY. He is also survived by one brother and six sisters. His brother, Bobby Sester and his wife Sue of Oneida, KY; sister, Ellamae Madden of Hyden, KY; sister, Barbara Bishop and her husband Melvin of London, KY; sister, Wilma Bishop of Burning Springs, KY; sister, Rosemary Connley of Manchester, KY; sister, Joan Frost and husband Colson of Oneida, KY; sister, Sheila Allen and husband Mike of Mason, OH; and one brother-in-law: Clay Barrett of Greenville, SC. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, friends, and church family.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents: Grant and Marie Sester of Oneida, KY; two sisters, Virgie Sester of Oneida, KY, and Judy Barrett of Greenville, SC. As well as, four infant grandsons: Grant Henry Sester, Mason Sester, and Gabriel Isaac Sester all of Oneida, KY and Jordan Sester.
Luke will always be remembered for his faith in the Lord, his love for his family, and his mechanical abilities. Luke truly lived his life to the fullest by enjoying his simple pleasures; his children and grandchildren, spending time with family, talking on his CB radio, riding his motorcycle, and caring for his fish. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends however, we find comfort in knowing that he was welcomed into eternity by his family and friends that have gone before him. We can only imagine that heavenly reunion and stand strong in faith that we will all be reunited.
Funeral Services for Mr. Larry “Luke” Sester were conducted on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Hicks presiding. He was laid to rest in the Collins Fork Cemetery.
