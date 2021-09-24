Mr. Larry Proctor, age 64 departed this life on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, June 1, 1957 in New Mexico. He was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Tami Metzger Proctor, his children: Toby Proctor, Matthew Amick, Chris Amick, Zachary Proctor, Grayson Proctor, Anthony Proctor, Forrest Elkin, Isabella Enright, Ayliana Enright and Isaiah Enright as well as several grandchildren and his brother: Jody Proctor.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Marie Brown.
There are no services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
