Larry Root, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, August 23rd, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. 

Larry was born in Manchester, KY on April 12, 1948, a son of the late Jelema (Smith) Root and Matt Root. He was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church. 

Larry is survived by his daughter, Tonya Root of Conway, SC, and by his first cousin, Joyce Ohler and husband Bobby of London, KY. 

Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with Terry Reed and Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow in the Roots Branch Cemetery on Horse Creek. 

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 27th at Britton Funeral Home.

