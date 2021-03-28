Larry Wayne Barger, Jr., age 43 departed this life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital of Manchester.  He was born on Friday, January 27, 1978 in Danville, Kentucky to Larry Wayne Barger, Sr. and Betty Jean (Rowland) Barger.  He was a farmer and worked for a tire company.

He leaves to mourn his passing his parents:  Larry Wayne and Betty Jean Barger; his longtime companion:  Angela Fields; two brothers:  Bobby Lee Barger and Gary Barger; these nieces and nephews:  Meagan Barger, Helen Leighanna Barger, Karmillya Barger, Brandon Barger, and Riley Barger; and special friend:  Dylan Hammons.

Funeral services for Larry Barger, Jr. will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Travis Fields and Bro. Larry Howard will be officiating.  Burial will follow in the Barger Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31 after 12:00 P. M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

 
To send flowers to the family of Larry Barger, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Mar 31
Visitation
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 31
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you