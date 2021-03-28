Larry Wayne Barger, Jr., age 43 departed this life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital of Manchester. He was born on Friday, January 27, 1978 in Danville, Kentucky to Larry Wayne Barger, Sr. and Betty Jean (Rowland) Barger. He was a farmer and worked for a tire company.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Larry Wayne and Betty Jean Barger; his longtime companion: Angela Fields; two brothers: Bobby Lee Barger and Gary Barger; these nieces and nephews: Meagan Barger, Helen Leighanna Barger, Karmillya Barger, Brandon Barger, and Riley Barger; and special friend: Dylan Hammons.
Funeral services for Larry Barger, Jr. will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Travis Fields and Bro. Larry Howard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Barger Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31 after 12:00 P. M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
