Larry Wayne Smith, age 53 departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in London, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, September 4, 1969 in Oneida, Kentucky to Tilford and Rosie Henson Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Kimberly Morris, his grandson: Jackson Morris and his fiancé: Melissa Smith. Also surviving is his mother: Rosie Smith and these brothers and sisters: Shirley Henson, Bonnie Durall, Tilford Smith, Jr., Tommy Smith, Jessie Smith and Kathy Averill.
He is preceded in death by his father: Tilford Smith and his sisters: Barbara Smith, Hettie Boggs and Martha Marie Smith.
Funeral Services for Larry Wayne Smith will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Bowling and Rev. Charles Eversole will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Smith-Sizemore Cemetery in the Bar Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
