Larry Wayne Smith, age 58 departed this life on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born Sunday, July 21, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky to L. C. Smith and Frances (Mullins) Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Angela (Shane) Smith, his children: Misty Jarvis, Allie Mullins, Jonathan Smith, Joshua Smith, Joseph Smith, and Jessica Smith and twelve grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers and four sisters.
He is preceded in death by his parents: L. C. and Frances Smith.
Memorial Services for Larry Wayne Smith will be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Archie Henson will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12:30 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
