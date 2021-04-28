(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – A late game collapse led to the Tigers demise, as they fell to Corbin 8-5 at home. Clay County led 5-2 after four innings, but Corbin responded with a two-run sixth and four run seventh inning to win the game. Clay was out hit 8-7 in the loss.
Ellie Finley had a big day at the plate for the Tigers, going two for four while knocking in two RBI’s to lead the team in all offensive categories. Madison Jones, Allie Phillips, Emma Deaton, Madison Curry, and Chloe Bowling all got one hit each to round out the offense.
Chloe Bowling pitched all seven innings for Clay County, allowing eight hits, striking out one. Clay County will meet Corbin again on the road, April 29th at Corbin High School.
Ellie Finley – 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Madison Jones – 1-4, 1 run; Allie Phillips – 1-4; Emma Deaton – 1-3, 1 RBI; Madison Curry – 1-3; Chloe Bowling – 1-3, (L), 7.0IP, 1K.
