LaTrelle (Gregory) Rogers, 69, of Clyde, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.
LaTrelle was born Dec. 3, 1951, in London, Kentucky, the daughter of Alpha Stancil (Slusher) of Clyde and the late Shirley Gregory of Clay County Kentucky.
In addition to her mother, LaTrelle is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Steven) Spencer of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jacob (Leah) Spencer, Sara Spencer and Victoria Spencer; great-grandchildren, Remington Spencer, Alexander Spencer, Evelyn Spencer and Lily McCoy; and sisters: Dixie (Robert) Dietrich of Catawba Island and Shirlyn Gregory of Clay County, Kentucky.
In addition to her father, LaTrelle is preceded in death by her daughter, Dena Rogers; and sister, Shannon Gregory.
Memorial Service for family and close friends will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Red Roof Inn, Clyde.
Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com
