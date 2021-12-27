Laura Bell (Granny) Lipps, 94, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Hamilton, OH, surrounded by family.
Granny was born in Knox County, Ky, on November 21, 1927, to the late Abraham Lincoln and Kathryn Smith Sims.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Phermon Lipps and a son David Lipps.
She is survived by 3 children: Jeannie (Gary) Broering Phelan, Kathleen Lipps, Benny (Beth) Lipps, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, very special loved ones Ruby Carrol (Michael) Cottongim, Ruth Ann Howard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, December 30 with visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens.
