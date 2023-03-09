Laura Davidson, age 70, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
She leaves behind three children, Angela Gibson of Williamsburg, KY, Michelle Butler & husband David of Williamsburg, KY, Ivan Sawyers & wife Olivia of Manchester, KY; twelve grandchildren, Devin, Mason (Leighanna), Raven, Larae (Joshua), Jaylee (Joshua), Kyleigh, Oakley, Jonathan, Daisy, Anna, Alec, Pierson, Ellis; one great grandchild, Benton White; seven siblings, Beatrice Davidson of Onieda, KY, Elmo Davidson of Oneida, KY, Mona Lee Whitaker of Manchester, KY, Edd Davidson of Manchester, IN, Arnold Davidson of Batesville, IN, Onas Davidson of Cincinnati, OH, Wanda Meadows of Cincinnati, OH; special nieces, Sabrina, Lisa, Tammy, Amanda, Teresa; special nephews, Chad and Lawrence; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oakley and Lonzie Davidson; her son, Robert Sawyers; four siblings, David Davidson, Raymond Davidson, Hazel Sizemore, Nadine Davidson; and by her niece, Mona Gibson.
Laura was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and loved each of them dearly.
Funeral services for Laura Davidson will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Michael Paul Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky. The pallbearers will be Chad Davison, Josh Hoskins, Josh White, David Butler, Jonathan Butler, Devin Gibson, Hunter Gibson, Chandler Honchell and Mason Gibson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone, by mail or through the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ABELFP7MQ7NWJ
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
