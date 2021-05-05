Laura Evelyn Johnson, 78, of Oneida, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.
Laura was born in Clay County, KY on April 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Bleve and Geneva Abney Metcalf. She was a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her husband, Orvas Johnson of Oneida; and her daughters: Patsy Wombles of Burning Springs, and Kimberly Waegaert of France.
Laura is also survived by her three sisters: Elsie Iness Melton and husband Aaron, Pauline Hensley, and Alice Maxine Madden and husband Harold, all of Sextons Creek; and the following grandchildren: Donnie Johnson, Natosha Wombles, Logan Waegaert, and Ryan Waegaert.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death grandson, Robert Wombles, and the following brothers and sisters: Arthur Pearl Metcalf, James Darryl Metcalf, Martha Irene Ray, Mary Eloise Wagner, Joyce Gwendolyn Russell, and Velma Lee Metcalf.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery on Bar Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
