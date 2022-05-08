Mrs. Laura Fields, age 77 departed this life on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, March 1, 1945 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Oscar and Lou Roark Wolfe.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Troy Fields and his wife Susan, 2 special nieces: Maria Mills and Bobbie Stanley, her special nephew: Robert Fields, her sisters: Linda Rawlings and Betty Wilder and her brother: Marty Wolfe.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Harold Fields, her parents: Oscar and Lou Wolfe and her sister: Juanita Reid.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Laura Fields will be conducted on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 3 PM on Tuesday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
