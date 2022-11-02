Laura Gladys Hensley, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, Nov 1st, at her home in Manchester, KY.
Gladys was born in Manchester, KY on August 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Mallie and Bill Gray.
She left her mark on this world and will never be forgotten as a devoted wife and loving mother. Gladys was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays and family reunions. She loved listening to the Gospel and to her family sing.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Wanda Perry and husband John, two sons Terry Hensley and Larry Hensley and wife Marie.
She is also survived by 7 grandchildren Angela Hensley, Rachel Tully, Brittany Perry, Larry Hensley, Ann Walkowsky, Elizabeth Hensley and Johnathan Hensley and also surviving are her brothers and sisters: G. W. Gray, Bill Gray, Clara Ellen Brock and Clayton Gray.
In addition to her parents, Laura Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Harve Hensley, son Darrell Hensley, her grandchildren Jason Hensley and Amanda Brown and these brothers and sisters: Mae Hensley, Floria Napier, A. D. Gray, Janie Lovins, Mary Sizemore, Sandlin Gray, and Nora Lee Roberts.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, Nov 5th. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, Nov 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Philpot Hensley Cemetery.
Monetary donations to the WLJC Hour of Harvest Beattyville Kentucky. Flowers to Britton Funeral Home for the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.