Laura Muncy born September 21,1924 departed this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Well's Hospice Center, Hazard, KY. She was 97 years of age. Laura was born in Hyden, Ky., the daughter of the late Carlo Collins & Martha Jane Collins. Laura was a loving mother, grandmother & homemaker. She was of the Baptist Church & was a life-long resident of Leslie Co. Laura enjoyed quilting, crocheting & flower gardening. Laura's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her loving and devoted husband, Albert Muncy, treasured daughter, Carolyn Ann Muncy, sister, Ella Mosley & brothers, Willis & Elisha Collins. Mrs. Laura C. Muncy leaves the following relatives surviving: beloved sons, Rev. Carl Brown & Alice of Oneida, Ky., Thomas Sears & Sheila of Oneida, Ky., Ralph Muncy & Rita of Virginia, Jerry Muncy & Kathy of Hyden, Ky., James Albert Muncy & Lisa of Virginia, cherished daughters, Geraldine Colbert of Dayton, Ohio, Imogene Highly & Gary of Dayton, Ohio, Ella Mae Bellamy & Curt of Virginia, a granddaughter she raised as her own daughter, Eileen Sims & Raymond Wardell of Virginia & 29 treasured grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren & 17 great great grandchildren.
TIME AND PLACE OF FUNERAL: 1:00 p.m.- Saturday- March 26, 2022 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home
OFFICIATING MINISTER: Rev. Roger Wolfe
TIME AND PLACE OF VISITATION: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. - Friday- March 25, 2022 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Albert Muncy Cemetery, Stacy Fork, Hyden, Ky.
THE GRANDSONS AND FAMILY MEMBERS WILL SERVE AS PALLBEARERS
