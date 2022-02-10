Laura Nolan, age 80, of London, Kentucky passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Landmark of Laurel Creek in Manchester, Kentucky. She was the mother of Melvin Nolan and wife Mary of London, Kentucky, and Cathy Maxie of Manchester, Kentucky; the sister of Chester Benny Saylor of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wellington Nolan; by her son, Eddie Nolan; by her parents, Henry and Sudie (Hollin) Saylor; and by her siblings, Anna Jean Jarvis, Francis Curry, Mae Jones, Edd Saylor, Clarence Saylor, and Orville Saylor. She was a member of Crawfish Pentecostal Church of Manchester, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Laura Nolan will be conducted Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Laura Nolan will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until time of service on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.