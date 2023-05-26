Laura Ruth Robinson, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 24th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Laura was born in Rockcastle County, KY on October 8, 1957, a daughter of the late Charles Earl and Sally Asher Inman.
Laura is survived by her husband, Chip Robinson; her children: David Inman and wife Kimberly, ReAnna Inman Woody, all of Manchester; and Lisa Renee Amburgey of London.
She is also survived by her sisters: Carolyn Goins of Manchester, and Teresa Sibert and husband Steve of London; her grandchildren: Jayden Jones Inman, Terri Lenae Smith, and Haley Michelle Woody; and her great-grandchildren: Hayden Grace Smith and Charlie Ryan Inman Combs.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Reita Inman, and her son-in-law, Ricky Amburgey.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 28th at New Home Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Darrell Bargo and Cletus Maricle officiating. Burial will follow at the Cottongim Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 27th at New Home Baptist Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
