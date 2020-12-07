The 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is December 7th, a day in 1941 President Franklin D. Roosevelt told the world, “This day will live in infamy…”
On that fateful day a 26-year-old Laurel Creek man was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Shelby Treadway, son of Peter Treadway and Liza Hubbard, graduate of Laurel Creek High School, was stationed to the U.S.S. Oklahoma on August 9, 1940.
Treadway joined the U.S. Navy on April 30, 1940 and advanced to a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class.
At about 7:48 a.m. on December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service conducted a surprise military strike against the United States at the naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Treadway’s ship, the U.S.S. Oklahoma was one of the first ships to be attacked. The ship was torpedoed and capsized.
Treadway was killed during the attack, though his exact circumstances are unknown. His remains were located between 1941 and 1944, but not identified. As a result, he was considered Missing in Action while his remains were buried in the Punchbowl at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
According to unidentified.wikia.org, Treadway’s remains were identified on September 28, 2020 along with Bernard Wimmer, Rodger Butts and Charles Jones.
In 2015, the Department of Defense and the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency initiated a program to exhume the unidentified sailors of the USS Oklahoma to try and match their DNA against the DNA of family members whose loved ones were never identified. Scientists at the D.P.A.A. used anthropological analysis and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis to identify the servicemen.
Through these methods, Shelby Treadway was identified on September 28, 2020.
The Clay County natives name is featured on the U.S.S. Oklahoma Memorial with his Marble Stand in Row 4 and the Honolulu Memorial of the Courts of the Missing. He was also awarded the Purple Heart.
