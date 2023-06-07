Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Velasco arrested Rodney D. Brock age 47 of Highway 1350, Manchester, KY on Sunday evening June 4, 2023 at approximately 6:06 PM.
The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 9 miles east of London after this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging contempt of court – child support – pay $66,279.16 in full or serve six months.
In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
