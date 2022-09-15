Laurel “Lolly” Ann Riley, age 77 departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born on Sunday, October 15, 1944 in East Gary, Indiana to Michael and Coral L. (Harvey) Coban. She was an esthetician and a member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Michael Noel Riley and wife Michelle, Veronica Lynn Boley and husband John, and Marcy Rae Snodgrass; these grandchildren: Andrew Riley and wife Kalah, Adam Riley and wife Alisa, Jessica Boley, Jared Boley and wife Marisa, Jordan Boley, Nicholas Snodgrass and wife Peyton, and Thomas Snodgrass and six great grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and three sisters: David Coban, Sr. and wife Joni, Teresa Hurley and husband Edward “Butch”, Mary Fraley and husband William, and Deborah Groves and husband Charles.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Danny Austin Riley, her parents: Michael and Coral Coban and her sister: Denise L. Meitzler.
Funeral Services for Laurel “Lolly” Ann Riley will be conducted on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 PM at the Beulah Baptist Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Bro. Ian Carrico and Bro. John Boley will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 11 AM until funeral time at the Beulah Baptist Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
