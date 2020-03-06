Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 6, 2020 at approximately 5:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested James Marcum, 56 of London. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was providing extra patrol on Highway 80 when he conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley ran the subject’s information through Clay County Detention Center where it was shown the subject had a suspended operator license. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
James Marcum, 56 was charged with:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Rear License Not Illuminated
