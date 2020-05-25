A London woman was arrested for murder Saturday evening.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melzena Moore, age 41, of Moriah Church Road at approximately 5:44 p.m.
Investigators reported that a neighbor to the victim found the victim on the front porch near the front door of the victim's residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The victim lived on Cole Road.
Investigators developed leads on the location of a possible suspect and determined through investigation that the suspect shot the victim overnight, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim‘s name will not be released until next of kin is notified. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.
