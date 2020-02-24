Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 23, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with CSO Shawn Curry arrested Joanie Rogers, 40 of London. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard was dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Highway 80, upon arrival of the location the above mentioned subject had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Sgt. Gabbard. Through further investigation a location of the above mentioned subject was obtained. She was later located at a business, through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active warrant of arrest.
Joanie Rogers, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.