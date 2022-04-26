Lavena Barger, 84, of Saul, KY, passed away Monday, April 25th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Lavena was born in Saul, KY on March 17, 1938, a daughter of the late John and America Carmack Woods.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Crafton Barger.
Lavena is survived by her children: Janice Sue Couch and husband Robert of London, America Kay Barger of Pine Knot, Crafton Douglas Barger and wife Shauna of Bullskin, Linda Hoskins of London, Rosa Couch of Saul, Teresa Smith of Manchester, Corbett Barger of Saul, and Wilma Hoskins of St. Charles, MO.
She is also survived by her sisters: Rachel Gay, Emma Gay, Martha Gay, and Cassie Mills; and by 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lavena was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Harold Barger, and the following brothers and sisters: George "Punkin" Woods, Violet Ross, Helen Rice, Dan Woods, Chester Woods, and Felix Woods.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 28th at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Saul, KY, with Kenneth Woods, Robert Rice, and Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow at the Spruce Pine Cemetery in Saul, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 27th at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Saul, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
