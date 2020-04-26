Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement regarding why he vetoed senate bill 9 saying a law already exists in Kentucky to protect children from being denied life-saving medical care and treatment when they are born.
The following is the statement from the Governor:
"I, Andy Beshear, Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, pursuant to the authority granted under section 88 of the Kentucky Constitution, do hereby veto the following:
Senate Bill 9 of the 2020 Regular Session of the General Assembly in its entirety.
I am vetoing Senate Bill 9 because existing Kentucky law already fully protects children from being denied life-saving medical care and treatment when they are born. In addition, bills similar to Senate Bill 9 have been struck down as unconstitutional in the majority of states in America when challenged. During this worldwide health pandemic, it is simply not the time for a divisive set of lawsuits that reduce our entity and our focus on defending the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and restarting our economy."
The bill Beshear vetoed was passed earlier this month by Republican majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
The measure says that “a physician performing an abortion shall take all medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant,” and says that violations could spark civil actions and “the automatic suspension” of the health care provider's license for at least a year.
The measure would have also granted the state attorney general the ability to sue abortion facilities to “prevent, penalize, and remedy violations” of abortion regulations.
Republicans have clamored for the bill’s passage, with many suggesting that abortions should fall under Beshear’s order instituted last month restricting elective surgeries.
The bill’s opponents claim that such measures would curtail access to abortion by imposing unnecessary penalties on doctors and note that intentionally killing an infant that is born alive is already a felony.
State legislatures across the country have sought to impose restrictions on abortion since the coronavirus outbreak started, with many claiming it should be counted as an elective procedure.
