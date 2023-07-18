Lawanna Keith Owens, age 91, went to her heavenly home on July 17, 2023.
She was born October 22, 1931 to the union of Steve and Maude Langdon Keith. She was a retired teacher and taught for 35 years for the Clay County School System. Lawanna was a member of Manchester Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters, Sandra Owens Deaton and Jan Owens Smith and her husband Stanley Smith; her daughter-in-law, Erma Owens; as well as her grandchildren: Gene S. (Jessica) Gregory, Leeann Gregory (Jason) Rice, Cole (Tracey) Smith, Kellie Smith, Kailyn (John) Baker, Jacqueline (James) House, and Christopher Owens; and her great-grandchildren: Levi Smith, Eli Smith, Caroline Smith, Ethan Rose, Haley Rice, Keira Rice, Presley Rice, John Reed Baker, Gavin House, and Jordan Owens.
She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Chesnut, brothers: Charles (Floretta) Keith, Stephen Conrad (Mary) Keith, and Green (Jackie) Keith; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hacker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Maude Keith; her sisters, Janet Seal and Sue Hacker; her husband, Eugene Owens; and her son, Stephen Edward "Eddie" Owens.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
