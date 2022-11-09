Lawrence Foister was born on November 12, 1948 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Carlo and Jemima Marcum Foister.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bettye Hurley Foister and his daughter, Courtney Beth Croley and husband Chuck of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Lawrence was blessed with three grandchildren, Chase, Connor and Kylie Croley. He is also survived by four siblings, Jewel Foister Baker, Sally Foister, James Foister and Bert Foister.
Besides his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by five siblings, Betty Sue Foister, Bonnie Foister Bowling, Ruby Foister Parman, Helen Foister House, Wayne Foister, and by four half-siblings, Shelby Foister, Bill Foister, Homer Foister and Helen Foister.
Lawrence was affiliated with the Baptist faith. Lawrence served in the United States Army from 1970-1975. He was an active member of the Laurel-London Optimist Club since 1985. He loved spending time with his Optimist friends, cooking and overseeing sports activities. Lawrence was a salesman for Institutional Distributors for 31 years. He also worked as a guard for the Laurel County Detention Center until his retirement.
Lawrence passed away on Thursday, November 3 at 73 years, 11 months and 22 days of age. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services for Lawrence Foister was held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Merrimac Cemetery in London, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Roger Jones, Chuck Croley, Connor Croley, Chase Croley, Daryl Johnson and Bert Foister. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Laurel-London Optimist Club, 383 Sinking Creek Road, London, KY 40743. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
