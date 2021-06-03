Mr. Lawrence Garrett, age 93 of Franklin, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Hopkins Nursing and Rehab in Woodburn. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Mr. Garrett was born in Manchester, Kentucky and worked for thirty-two years at the Ford Motor Company in Louisville, Kentucky, He played the guitar, banjo and fiddle. For many years he lived in Otisco, Indiana, where he owned the Otisco Jamboree. He loved playing his guitar while his daughter Joetta sang. He loved bluegrass festivals. After he retired, they moved to Bowling Green to be near their grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and was quick to say “Thank you” and “I love you.” He loved hearing stories of his great grandchildren. He is survived by his three daughters: Judy Lacefield (Richard), Shirley McKinny (Ray) and Joetta Arnett. His grandchildren are Darren Lacefield, Sara Garner, Laura Medlock, Ben Warren and Emily Hammons. His great grandchildren are Payton and Mallory Garner, Anna and John Lacefield and Isaac and Ian Rone. He is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters: Huey, Luther, Lester, Arthur, Bessie, Thelma Laura, Pete, Estil and Annie. He is survived by sisters Pearl Sparks and Loretta Olzer. Online condolences may be made at www.crafton funeralhome.com.

