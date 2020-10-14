Lawrence Smith, 72, of Corbin, KY, passed away Sunday, October 11th, at the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin. 

Lawrence was born in Clay County, KY on April 19, 1948, a son of the late Henry and Bessie Root Smith. 

Lawrence is survived by his brother and sisters: Dennis (Flossie) Smith of London, Ruby (Donny) Mayne of Williamsburg, and Elsie (Dill) Brock of Scottsburg, IN. 

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Burchell Smith, Ted Smith, Parilee Hensley, and Betty Smith. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Lawrence Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 16
Visitation
Friday, October 16, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 16
Service
Friday, October 16, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you