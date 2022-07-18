When Dean and Karen Lawson moved to Green Street from Goose Rock they loved the idea of being closer to town.
The idea has now turned into a nightmare for the family as their home has been flooded for the fourth time since moving their nearly 10 years ago.
The flooding has been an ongoing issue for the Lawson family and one can’t seem to get any help on.
“We don’t know what else to do,” Karen Lawson said. “The water coming from Church Street is completely flooding us out.”
Any heavy rain is now causing the Lawson family and residents of Green Street issues.
“We have spent a fortune cleaning after these floods,” she said. “It’s just a reoccurring cycle.”
The Lawson’s said they will be paying out of pocket in effort to stop the flooding.
“We’ve got to do something,” Lawson said. “We’ve complained to the city continually and nothing ever gets done it seems.”
Lawson said the previous owner of the property said they were only flooded one time.
“We could have paid our house off four times compared to what we’ve lost and spent due to this flooding.”
