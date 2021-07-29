The saga continues on the relocation of the Hoskins Cemetery by the board of education. A lawsuit was filed in federal court at London by attorney Stella House on behalf of 43 individuals asking for it to not be relocated.
The lawsuit is against the Clay Board of Education, Clay Fiscal Court and Memorial Gardens.
It appears residents of Clay County aren’t as upset as they once were over the relocation. Of the 43 names, only nine are residents of the county. They are: Walter Sizemore, Bill Ed Sizemore, Tyler Sizemore, Charlotte Sizemore, Dennie Sizemore, Betty Ann Hacker, Angela Hacker, Gordon Miller and Richard Asher.
14 on the list are within Kentucky, but outside of Clay County. The remaining 20 plaintiffs are from out-of-state. The lawsuit states each of these individuals has at least one relative in the cemetery.
The group is asking for temporary and permanent injunction and other relief claiming the defendants violated several federal acts on the relocation.
The state recently approved all permits associated with the relocation of the graves in the cemetery.
During a fiscal court meeting earlier this month, the board of education said the cemetery has created a safety hazard for Manchester Elementary, Clay County High School and the adjoining Tiger Stadium athletic complex.
Recent incidents at the cemetery have included a former sex offender registrant filming a YouTube video at the cemetery that included Manchester Elementary, the football field/track and Clay County High School in the video. Three days later it was announced that a genealogy group would be doing a live stream video feed from the cemetery that day.
With summer school in session, this resulted in Manchester Elementary students being prohibited from being outside for the remainder of the summer school session.
“No one can take photos or video students on school grounds without consent,” Board attorney Sharon Allen said during the fiscal court meeting. “We also have many foster children attending school and they cannot be filmed or photographed in any manner.”
Also, an issue at the cemetery was a man bringing a gun onto school property while attempting to clean graves.
“These issues have led the Board to a position to ask for a resolution to start the process of relocating the cemetery,” Allen said at the meeting. “We have received numerous phone calls and messages from parents wanting to know what we’re going to do to keep their children safe at Manchester Elementary and Clay County High School.”
The 43 individuals in the lawsuit could be responsible for damages incurred by the board, fiscal court and Memorial Gardens if they lose the case.
Attorney’s for the board and fiscal court did not comment on the lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.