Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) joined Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Regional President of Humana Jeb Duke, Secretary of Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort on January 6th at 1:30 p.m. to announce the expansion of VOA’s Freedom House and the start of Project Strong – a new longitudinal study of VOA’s recovery program.
Freedom House is VOA’s nationally recognized recovery program for pregnant and parenting women. Using an evidence-based clinical services model of recovery and holistic, family-centered treatment, Freedom House addresses the cycle of addiction with children while simultaneously treating their mothers. This year the program is celebrating 30 years of helping women and families take back their lives and overcome substance use disorder.
VOA has partnered with Humana to expand the program to Stanford, Owensboro, Northern Kentucky and expanding in Manchester. Humana is also helping VOA kickoff Project Strong. With the help of Alumni Coordinators working in programs in Louisville and Manchester, Kentucky, Project Strong will measure the social and financial value of Freedom House’s outcomes for the women they serve and their children over the long-term. This study is part of VOA’s ongoing efforts to provide evidence-based solutions to help individuals recover from substance use disorder and strengthen families in Kentucky. With the help of Humana’s outcomes based contracting and Project Strong our VOA team will know that we are providing real solutions to help families recover from substance use disorder and find long-term recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.