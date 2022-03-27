Ledford Harris, Jr., 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, March 25th, at the Saint Joseph London Hospital. 

Ledford was born in Redbird, KY, on July 4th, 1965, a son of the late Ledford and Mattie King Harris. 

He is survived by his sons, Zachary Harris of Goose Rock and Brayden Harris of Georgetown, KY. 

He is also survived by his brother, Randal Harris of London, KY, and his sister Crystal Hibbard and husband Russell of Manchester, KY. 

In addition to his parents, Ledford is preceded in death by his children, Joshua Lee Harris, Angel Ma-sha Harris, and Latasha Leeann Harris. As well as his sister, Charlene Sizemore. 

Services for Ledford will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation for Ledford will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th, at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 30
Visitation
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
1:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Mar 30
Service
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
