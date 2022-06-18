Mr. Lee " Biggin" Bray born November 29, 1941 departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center. He was 80 years old. Lee was born at Hyden , Ky. the son of the late Grover Bray and Bertha Smith Bray. Lee was a retired coal miner and affiliated with the Sizerock Baptist Church, Sizerock, KY. He was an avid coon hunter & enjoyed gardening. Lee's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was a life-long resident of Leslie Co. Mr. Lee Bray was preceded in death by his parents, a cherished, infant daughter, Brenda Lee, brothers, J.C. Bray, Jimmy Bray, Wesley Bray, Johnny "Hack" Bray, Paul Bray, sisters, Zilphia Bray & Wanda Shepherd.
Mr. Lee "Biggin" Bray leaves the following relatives surviving: beloved daughter, Teresa Sizemore of Hyden, Ky., special companion, Glenda Lewis of Hyden, Ky., one brother, Pete Bray & Betty Lou of Big Creek (Clay Co.) Kentucky, three treasured grandchildren. Ashley Bowling & Brandon, Brittany Mosley & Ben, Rachael Amburgey, five treasured great-grandchildren, Taegan Mosley, Hunter Bowling, Lucas Mosley, Taesley Mosley and Harper Bowling, special friends, Michael Napier, Pastor George Abner & Carl Barnes, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.